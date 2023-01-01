Topped by a towering 50m-high steeple, the Gothic Grote Kerk van St Bavo contains some fine Renaissance artworks, but the star attraction is its stunning Müller organ – one of the most magnificent in the world, standing 30m high and with about 5000 pipes, dating from 1738. It was played by Handel and a 10-year-old Mozart. Free hour-long organ recitals take place at 8.15pm Tuesday, 1.15pm Saturday and occasionally 4pm Thursday and 2.30pm Sunday from May to early October.

Tours (per person €5 including admission) in English and Dutch lasting 45 minutes run on Saturdays at 2pm.