Covering 60 hectares, Haarlemmerhout is the Netherlands' oldest public park. It was first mapped in 1539, by which time it was already well established, and was extensively redesigned in 1760. Planted with beech, horse chestnut, oak, linden, silver maple and plane trees, it's a serene spot for a stroll or picnic. A small petting zoo, playgrounds and a pancake house make it great for kids. Art exhibitions, concerts and festivals take place in the warmer months.

Keep an eye out for wildlife including hares, hedgehogs, stoats and water voles.