Once the site of the town's cattle market, this large open space is filled with plane trees and surrounded by fine buildings.
Beestenmarkt
Delft
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
6.83 MILES
Designed and built between 1925 and 1931, this modernist World Heritage–listed factory northwest of the city centre is an icon of 20th-century industrial…
5.17 MILES
Offering a wonderful introduction to Dutch and Flemish art, this splendid museum is set in a 17th-century mansion built for wealthy sugar trader Johan…
14.87 MILES
Impressive for both its size and its magnificent stained-glass windows, Sint Janskerk had chequered beginnings: previous incarnations of the building…
8.22 MILES
The roll-call of artists represented in the collection of Rotterdam's pre-eminent fine-arts museum is stellar and spans multiple periods and movements:…
5.39 MILES
Once home to members of the Dutch royal family, the 18th-century Lange Voorhout Palace now houses a collection of the work of Dutch graphic artist MC…
14.49 MILES
One of the Dutch sites on Unesco's World Heritage List, this stretch of the Alblasserwaard polder encompasses two canals, 19 traditional windmills, a…
8.12 MILES
When company director Albertus Sonneveld decided to commission an architect to design a contemporary home for his family, the obvious choice was Leendert…
8.18 MILES
Good things often come in small packages, and so it is with this small but excellent museum sheltered under a bridge on the Coolhaven. An eight-minute…
Nearby Delft attractions
0.11 MILES
Construction of Delft's Nieuwe Kerk began in 1381; it was finally completed in 1655. The church has been the final resting place of almost every member of…
0.14 MILES
One of the largest historic market squares in Europe, the rectangular Markt was first paved in the late 15th century. It is edged by the town hall, Nieuwe…
0.16 MILES
Johannes Vermeer was born in Delft in 1632 and lived here until his death in 1675, aged only 43. Although none of his works remain in Delft, this centre…
0.17 MILES
Delft's town hall has an unusual combination of Renaissance construction surrounding an early 14th-century tower.
0.2 MILES
This 16th-century weighing house behind the Stadhuis remained in use until 1960. It now houses the De Waag cafe and restaurant.
6. Museum Paul Tetar van Elven
0.21 MILES
Off the usual tourist radar, this museum is the former studio and home of 19th-century Dutch artist Paul Tetar van Elven, who lived and worked here from…
0.25 MILES
This fairytale-style brick gate with its twin witch hats once guarded the eastern part of the city against invaders. Today, it's the sole surviving…
0.29 MILES
Founded c 1246, the Oude Kerk is a surreal sight: its 75m-high tower, which was erected c 1350, leans nearly 2m from the vertical due to subsidence caused…