Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
An amalgam of austere medieval magnificence and Golden Age glory, Delft's exquisite town centre is a hugely popular Dutch day-trip destination, awash with visitors strolling its narrow, canal-lined streets and central Markt. The centre is time-capsule-like, having changed little since Golden Age artist Johannes Vermeer, who was born in Delft and lived his whole life here, painted his famous View of Delft in 1660–61.
Delft
Construction of Delft's Nieuwe Kerk began in 1381; it was finally completed in 1655. The church has been the final resting place of almost every member of…
Delft
Johannes Vermeer was born in Delft in 1632 and lived here until his death in 1675, aged only 43. Although none of his works remain in Delft, this centre…
Delft
Pottery fans will love visiting Royal Delft, the town's most famous earthenware factory, which has been handcrafting its blue-and-white-painted porcelain…
Delft
Off the usual tourist radar, this museum is the former studio and home of 19th-century Dutch artist Paul Tetar van Elven, who lived and worked here from…
Delft
William of Orange (William the Silent) was assassinated in this former convent in 1584 (the bullet hole in the wall is preserved), becoming the world's…
Delft
Founded c 1246, the Oude Kerk is a surreal sight: its 75m-high tower, which was erected c 1350, leans nearly 2m from the vertical due to subsidence caused…
Delft
This long-operating Delftware factory north of the city centre offers free short guided tours in which the production process is explained. These start…
Delft
One of the largest historic market squares in Europe, the rectangular Markt was first paved in the late 15th century. It is edged by the town hall, Nieuwe…
Accessible TravelDiscoverEU: travelling solo with Asperger syndrome and a free rail ticket
Oct 25, 2019 • 3 min read
Get to the heart of Delft with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Amsterdam $21.99
Pocket Rotterdam $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide