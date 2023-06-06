Delft

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
A canal in the historic centre of Delft

Getty Images

Overview

An amalgam of austere medieval magnificence and Golden Age glory, Delft's exquisite town centre is a hugely popular Dutch day-trip destination, awash with visitors strolling its narrow, canal-lined streets and central Markt. The centre is time-capsule-like, having changed little since Golden Age artist Johannes Vermeer, who was born in Delft and lived his whole life here, painted his famous View of Delft in 1660–61.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Nieuwe Kerk

    Nieuwe Kerk

    Delft

    Construction of Delft's Nieuwe Kerk began in 1381; it was finally completed in 1655. The church has been the final resting place of almost every member of…

  • Vermeer Centrum Delft

    Vermeer Centrum Delft

    Delft

    Johannes Vermeer was born in Delft in 1632 and lived here until his death in 1675, aged only 43. Although none of his works remain in Delft, this centre…

  • Royal Delft

    Royal Delft

    Delft

    Pottery fans will love visiting Royal Delft, the town's most famous earthenware factory, which has been handcrafting its blue-and-white-painted porcelain…

  • Museum Paul Tetar van Elven

    Museum Paul Tetar van Elven

    Delft

    Off the usual tourist radar, this museum is the former studio and home of 19th-century Dutch artist Paul Tetar van Elven, who lived and worked here from…

  • Museum Prinsenhof Delft

    Museum Prinsenhof Delft

    Delft

    William of Orange (William the Silent) was assassinated in this former convent in 1584 (the bullet hole in the wall is preserved), becoming the world's…

  • Oude Kerk

    Oude Kerk

    Delft

    Founded c 1246, the Oude Kerk is a surreal sight: its 75m-high tower, which was erected c 1350, leans nearly 2m from the vertical due to subsidence caused…

  • De Delftse Pauw

    De Delftse Pauw

    Delft

    This long-operating Delftware factory north of the city centre offers free short guided tours in which the production process is explained. These start…

  • Markt

    Markt

    Delft

    One of the largest historic market squares in Europe, the rectangular Markt was first paved in the late 15th century. It is edged by the town hall, Nieuwe…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Delft

Accessible Travel

DiscoverEU: travelling solo with Asperger syndrome and a free rail ticket

Oct 25, 2019 • 3 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Delft with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Delft