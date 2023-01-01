Construction of Delft's Nieuwe Kerk began in 1381; it was finally completed in 1655. The church has been the final resting place of almost every member of the House of Orange since 1584, including William of Orange (Willem the Silent), who lies in an over-the-top marble mausoleum designed by Hendrick de Keyser. Children under five are not permitted to climb the 109m-high tower, whose 376 narrow, spiralling steps lead to panoramic views.

You can see as far as Rotterdam and Den Haag on a clear day.