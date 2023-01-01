Museum Boijmans van Beuningen

The roll-call of artists represented in the collection of Rotterdam's pre-eminent fine-arts museum is stellar and spans multiple periods and movements: Rubens, Rembrandt, Monet, Degas, Van Gogh, Picasso, Degas, Miró, Bacon and many other luminaries are represented. Highlights include Jan van Eyck's The Three Marys at the Tomb (1425–35), Hieronymus Bosch's The Pedlar (c1500), Lucas Cranach's Portrait of Desiderius Erasmus (c1530–36) and Pieter Brueghel the Elder's Tower of Babel (c1568). The design galleries on the ground floor are well worth browsing, too.

The museum's Babel Restaurant occupies a glass pavilion overlooking the sculpture garden and is an excellent place to enjoy lunch. There's also an espresso bar near the entrance.

In 2021, the museum's Depot Building opened its doors, which includes expositions, museum storage that is open for visitors on guided tours and the roof top Restaurant Renilde – with a panoramic view of the city.