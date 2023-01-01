Rijksmuseum van Oudheden

Home to the Rijksmuseum's collection of Greek, Etruscan, Roman and Egyptian artefacts, this museum is best known for its Egyptian halls, which include the reconstructed Temple of Taffeh, a gift from Anwar Sadat to the Netherlands for helping to save ancient Egyptian monuments from flood. Other Egyptian exhibits include mastabas from Saqqara and a room of mummy cases. First-floor galleries are replete with Greek, Etruscan and Roman statuary and vases, as well as treasures from the ancient Near East.

Second-floor galleries profile the Netherlands during Roman times and give an overview of 300,000 years of Dutch archaeological history.

An English-language sound-and-light show is staged at the Temple of Taffeh daily at 1.30pm.

