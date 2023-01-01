Named in honour of physician, botanist, chemist and University of Leiden teacher Herman Boerhaave (1668–1738), this impressive museum of science and medicine has exhibits profiling major scientific discoveries in the Netherlands, and the doctors and scientists behind them. The museum is housed in a 15th-century convent that later became the first academic hospital in Northern Europe, and a multimedia introduction is presented in a recreated anatomical theatre.
Rijksmuseum Boerhaave
Top choice in Leiden
