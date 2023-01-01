Museum De Lakenhal

Leiden's foremost museum reopened in 2019 following a three-year renovation. Its 1640-built premises (a former cloth warehouse) again displays its exceptional permanent art and history collection. Adjoining it, a striking new building hosts temporary exhibitions. The museum's masterpieces include The Spectacles Pedlar by the city's native son Rembrandt, The Astronomer by Gerrit Dou (Rembrandt's first student), Playing Couple by Jan Steen, and The Last Judgement by Lucas van Leyden,

Hour-long guided tours in English at 2pm on Sundays are free.