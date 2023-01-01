This dynamic cultural institution in Rotterdam's main museum enclave is known for its constantly changing and inevitably thought-provoking exhibition program. There are always at least three exhibitions to visit – from painting to photography, fashion to graphic design – and these are spread across the architecturally notable multifloored building, which abuts a dyke embankment and was designed in 1988–89 by Rem Koolhaas and Fuminori Hoshino from local firm OMA.

The Kunsthal was the victim of a major theft in 2012 when several masterpieces by Monet and Matisse, among others, were stolen (they are still missing).