Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art

Sharing a premises with TENT, this gallery has its finger on the pulse of breaking developments in contemporary art worldwide. Its experimental exhibitions, installations and events have a laser-sharp social and political focus, and often launch up-and-coming talent. It closes between exhibitions while new works are being set up, so check ahead to make sure it's open. In 2018, the gallery announced that it was considering a name change, but no final decision had been made at the time of writing.