Picasso's sandblasted concrete sculpture Sylvette (1970), which he designed with Norwegian artist Carl Nesjar, depicts the great artist's model and muse Sylvette David, whom he met in France in 1954 when she was 19; David later also became an artist. It's located close to the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen.
Nearby Rotterdam attractions
1. Museum Boijmans van Beuningen
0.08 MILES
The roll-call of artists represented in the collection of Rotterdam's pre-eminent fine-arts museum is stellar and spans multiple periods and movements:…
0.1 MILES
When company director Albertus Sonneveld decided to commission an architect to design a contemporary home for his family, the obvious choice was Leendert…
3. Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art
0.12 MILES
Sharing a premises with TENT, this gallery has its finger on the pulse of breaking developments in contemporary art worldwide. Its experimental…
0.12 MILES
On the ground floor of the Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art, this gallery stages equally impressive contemporary art shows but differs in that it…
0.14 MILES
This design-driven cultural hub houses the Netherlands Architecture Institute, e-culture institute Virtueel Platform and the Netherlands Institute for…
0.16 MILES
This controversial statue of a gnome-like Santa holding what may be a pine tree but may also be a butt plug (sex toy) was designed by American artist Paul…
0.16 MILES
One of the main proponents of youth culture in Rotterdam, Showroom Mama hosts art exhibitions, performances, events and installations by aspiring…
0.28 MILES
This dynamic cultural institution in Rotterdam's main museum enclave is known for its constantly changing and inevitably thought-provoking exhibition…