Picasso's sandblasted concrete sculpture Sylvette (1970), which he designed with Norwegian artist Carl Nesjar, depicts the great artist's model and muse Sylvette David, whom he met in France in 1954 when she was 19; David later also became an artist. It's located close to the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen.

