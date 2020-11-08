Escher in Het Paleis

Once home to members of the Dutch royal family, the 18th-century Lange Voorhout Palace now houses a collection of the work of Dutch graphic artist MC Escher (1898–1972). The permanent exhibition features notes, letters, photos and plenty of woodcuts and lithographs from various points of his career, including everything from the early realism to the later phantasmagoria. All are fascinating exercises in the blending of different perspectives, and the conjunction of mathematical rules and artistic subject matter.

A video presentation about the artist and his work gives useful context, and there are a number of multimedia exhibits including the (paid) opportunity to be photographed in Escher simulations. Note that the Museumkaart is not accepted here.