Museum de Gevangenpoort

A remnant of the 13th-century city fortifications, the Gevangenpoort functioned as a prison from 1428 to 1825. Guided tours (30 minutes) run hourly on weekdays and every half-hour on weekends, evoking what life would have been like for both prisoners and their gaolers. Tours are not suitable for young children, as some guides take a ghoulish delight in describing the incarceration and torture of miscreants in vivid detail. English-language tours are offered at 2.15pm on Saturday and Sunday.