Overview

There's a lot more to Den Haag than immediately meets the eye. The popular perception of the Netherlands' third-largest city is of a stately, regal place populated with bureaucrats and businesspeople. While this is true to some extent, there is so much more: the city's cultural scene – anchored by the presence of the world-renowned Mauritshuis museum and Nederlands Dans Theater (and about to be boosted by the opening of the Spuiplein cultural precinct) – is one of the most exciting in the country; its culinary scene is replete with contemporary restaurants expertly experimenting with modern European cuisine; and its entertainment scene has moved far past the embassy cocktail parties that once predominated, making the party precinct of Grote Markt and the much-loved Paard live-music venue essential stops for every visitor. Easy to explore on foot or by tram, this is a city that amply rewards those who stay for a few days.