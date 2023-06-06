Shop
There's a lot more to Den Haag than immediately meets the eye. The popular perception of the Netherlands' third-largest city is of a stately, regal place populated with bureaucrats and businesspeople. While this is true to some extent, there is so much more: the city's cultural scene – anchored by the presence of the world-renowned Mauritshuis museum and Nederlands Dans Theater (and about to be boosted by the opening of the Spuiplein cultural precinct) – is one of the most exciting in the country; its culinary scene is replete with contemporary restaurants expertly experimenting with modern European cuisine; and its entertainment scene has moved far past the embassy cocktail parties that once predominated, making the party precinct of Grote Markt and the much-loved Paard live-music venue essential stops for every visitor. Easy to explore on foot or by tram, this is a city that amply rewards those who stay for a few days.
Offering a wonderful introduction to Dutch and Flemish art, this splendid museum is set in a 17th-century mansion built for wealthy sugar trader Johan…
Once home to members of the Dutch royal family, the 18th-century Lange Voorhout Palace now houses a collection of the work of Dutch graphic artist MC…
Home to the Panorama (1881), an immense, 14m-high, 360-degree painting of the sea, dunes and fishing village of Scheveningen, this museum is one of Den…
Home to the UN's Permanent Court of Arbitration and International Court of Justice, the Peace Palace is housed in a grand 1913 building donated by…
Home to both houses of the Dutch government, this complex of buildings next to the Hofvijver is arranged around a central courtyard that was once used for…
Known predominantly for its De Stijl exhibit, this museum is housed in an unusual art deco building designed by HP Berlage. It opened in 1935. The De…
Sharing an entrance with the Gevangenpoort, this was the first public museum in the Netherlands when it opened in 1774 as a showcase of William V's art…
A remnant of the 13th-century city fortifications, the Gevangenpoort functioned as a prison from 1428 to 1825. Guided tours (30 minutes) run hourly on…
