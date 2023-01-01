Home to the UN's Permanent Court of Arbitration and International Court of Justice, the Peace Palace is housed in a grand 1913 building donated by American steelmaker Andrew Carnegie. Its visitor centre has multimedia exhibits detailing the history of both the building and the organisations within; these are enjoyed in a free 30-minute audioguide tour. Hour-long guided afternoon tours of the palace in Dutch and English are offered on weekends; these should be booked ahead on the website.

Twenty places on each tour are kept for walk-in visitors on the day – turn up at 10am if you are keen to score one. A passport or an EU identity card or driving licencxe must be shown on entry.