Huis Sonneveld

When company director Albertus Sonneveld decided to commission an architect to design a contemporary home for his family, the obvious choice was Leendert van der Vlugt, who had designed the magnificent Van Nelle Factory. Working with Johannes Brinkman, Van der Vlugt designed a streamlined, state-of-the-art building that was hailed as an outstanding example of Dutch Functionalism as soon as its construction was completed in 1933. Replete with original fittings and furniture, it can now be visited with a fascinating audiotour.

This is an impressive house museum enhanced by an extremely informative multilanguage audiotour that discusses the history of the building and its occupants, and offers plenty of opportunities to drill down into facts about furnishings, appliances and building techniques. Walking through the house, it is easy to imagine what life must have been like for the Sonneveld family and their servants. Tickets include entry to the nearby Het Nieuwe Instituut (and vice versa).