Het Nieuwe Instituut

This design-driven cultural hub houses the Netherlands Architecture Institute, e-culture institute Virtueel Platform and the Netherlands Institute for Design and Fashion. Architect Jo Coenen beat high-profile competitors including Rem Koolhaas to win the 1988 design competition for the building: a striking glass, concrete and steel structure incorporating multiple exhibition spaces, an archive and an auditorium overlooking a lake. Its exhibitions on architecture, design and digital culture can be esoteric and are geared towards design professionals rather than the general public.

Entry to the nearby Huis Sonneveld is included in the ticket price.

Entry to the museum is free on Thursday nights. The bookshop cafe on the ground floor is a popular meeting spot.