Galerij Prins Willem V

Sharing an entrance with the Gevangenpoort, this was the first public museum in the Netherlands when it opened in 1774 as a showcase of William V's art collection. It closed after many of its works were 'acquired' by the occupying French in 1794 and didn't reopen in the same location until 2010. Today, the fully restored gallery houses 150 old masters from the Mauritshuis collection (Steen, Rubens, Potter et al) hung cheek-by-jowl in the style of the late 18th century.