Maritiem Museum Rotterdam

Children adore this museum overlooking Leuvehaven, whose permanent exhibits are emphatically kid-focused. The best of these is the 'Offshore Experience', which investigates day-to-day operations on North Sea oil and gas platforms and includes nine interactive activities. Older kids can test their dexterity with crane simulators, take safety quizzes, steer ships with a joystick and more. Little ones will get more out of the 'Professor Splash' play activity. Adults can engage with temporary exhibitions, which deal with all things maritime.

Tickets include entry to the museum's collection of historic vessels and cranes moored in the Leuvehaven; all are in working order and many can be boarded (open until 4pm).