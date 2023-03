One of the city's signature buildings, this extraordinary inverted-U-shaped market hall was designed by local architecture firm MVRDV and opened for business in 2014. It comprises highly sought-after glass-walled apartments arcing over a 40m-high market hall with a striking fruit-and-vegetable-muralled ceiling. Most of the stalls sell food to eat on the spot rather than produce to take home. There are also a number of sit-down eateries.