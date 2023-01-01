Overblaak Development

Designed by Amsterdam-based architect Piet Blom and built between 1978 and 1984, this mind-bending development facing the Markthal is marked by its pencil-shaped tower and 'forest' of 38 cube-shaped apartments on hexagonal pylons. This vibrantly coloured, crazily tilting apartment block is one of the city's most recognisable structures. One apartment, the Kijk-Kubus Museumwoning, is open to the public; the Stayokay Rotterdam youth hostel occupies the supersized cube at the southern end.