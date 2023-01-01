Utrecht's most striking medieval landmark, this 112m tower is worth the 465-step climb for unbeatable city views: on a clear day you can see Amsterdam. Visits are by guided tour only, departing at least hourly on the hour. Buy tickets at the tourist office across the square or prebook online (advisable in summer). The tower was originally part of a splendid 14th-/15th-century cathedral complex whose nave was blown down by a freak hurricane in 1674.

It was never rebuilt, which has left the tower disconnected from the remnant transept and chancel of the Domkerk. Where the nave should be is now the open square of Domplein.