Talented volunteer guides and fascinating educational films with CGI effects set the historical scene. Then it's your turn to become an amateur archaeologist as you're let loose in the subterranean half-dark beneath Domplein with your finger on the trigger of a smart-torch audio-gun. Finding clue-targets, you unravel the meaning of rubble-strata and the odd pottery piece, identifying relics of Utrecht's original Roman castrum and its early churches.

Allow over an hour for the experience, which is an excellent introduction to key moments in Utrecht's history. Buy tickets from the UCK culture centre. If you can show a ticket for the Domtoren you get a 20% discount on Dom Under and vice versa. Weekdays outside holiday season, ticket prices drop by €1.50 but the 12.30pm tour doesn't run.