You can't usually go inside unless attending a conference here, but it's well worth admiring the exterior of this splendid 500-year-old mansion which was originally built as a pied-à-terre by Adriaan Boeyens who would go on to become the first and only Dutch-born Pope (Adrian VI) in 1522.

Outside, a verdigris-green statue portrays him like a penniless, cassocked hermit. But in reality he was immensely wealthy.