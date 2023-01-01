His body has gone, but the 1054 sarcophagus of Utrecht's Prince-Bishop Bernold still lies in the crypt of the 1048 Pieterskerk. That's one of four Utrecht chapels he founded and is now the city's oldest extant church.

However, while six of the cerise-painted sandstone columns are original and the interior retains an austere part-Romanesque quality, the church's brick exterior is forgettable. Opening times are only four hours a week for most of the year (plus a Sunday service in French at 10.30am).