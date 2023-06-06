Utrecht

It's hard not to fall in love with Utrecht, one of the Netherlands' oldest urban centres and for centuries its religious heart. Now a vibrant university city, the compact medieval core radiates out from the iconic 15th-century Domtoren, ringed by a loop of very pretty tree-lined canals. Their central sections have distinctive double-level sides inset with what were once medieval warehouses – many now forming fascinating venues to eat, drink, dance or sleep, with terrace-walkways that extend right to the waterside. The brilliant cafe culture goes well beyond the canals – Utrecht's vibrant concert schedules are a big draw and, if the budget stretches, it's worth luxuriating in one of numerous historic mansions that have been turned into indulgent boutique hotels.

  • Domtoren (Cathedral Tower).

    Domtoren

    Utrecht

    Utrecht's most striking medieval landmark, this 112m tower is worth the 465-step climb for unbeatable city views: on a clear day you can see Amsterdam…

  • Rietveld-Schröderhuis

    Rietveld-Schröderhuis

    Utrecht

    Years ahead of its time, this small but uniquely conceived house was built in 1924 by celebrated Utrecht designer Gerrit Rietveld. He'd be amazed to find…

  • Dom Under

    Dom Under

    Utrecht

    Talented volunteer guides and fascinating educational films with CGI effects set the historical scene. Then it's your turn to become an amateur…

  • Museum Catharijneconvent

    Museum Catharijneconvent

    Utrecht

    Museum Catharijneconvent has the finest collection of medieval religious art in the Netherlands – virtually the history of Christianity, in fact – housed…

  • Centraal Museum

    Centraal Museum

    Utrecht

    More than half the museum's 10 gallery-rooms feature temporary exhibitions (so check the schedules). Meanwhile the core collection takes a thought…

  • Miffy Museum

    Miffy Museum

    Utrecht

    Designed to delight young children (age two to six), this bold, touch-everything play-museum celebrates beloved cartoon rabbit Miffy (or Nijntje as she's…

  • Sonnenborgh Museum & Observatory

    Sonnenborgh Museum & Observatory

    Utrecht

    The Sonnenborgh is actually two museums in one: upstairs has an exhibit on the history of astronomy in an 1850 building that was once among the foremost…

  • Spoorweg Museum

    Spoorweg Museum

    Utrecht

    Entered through a gloriously restored 1874 station with magnificent art-nouveau chandeliers, the national railway museum offers countless historic locos,…

Destination Practicalities

How to spend a perfect day in Utrecht

Oct 16, 2024 • 5 min read

