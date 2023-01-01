More than half the museum's 10 gallery-rooms feature temporary exhibitions (so check the schedules). Meanwhile the core collection takes a thought-provoking if disorientating thematic hopscotch through Utrecht's 2000-year history using the lens of design and counterpointed art.

Highlights include surrealist delights by 'Dutch Dali' Johannes Moesman and others, plus the conceptual play-off between the city's contrasting architectural heritages, notably the Gothic intricacy of the Domtoren versus the functionalism of Rietveld furniture (which features extensively). The garden cafe is a pleasant oasis accessible without ticket. Admission for adults includes the Miffy Museum across the road, though since that's only really for toddlers (and might require prebooking), the gesture isn't especially generous.