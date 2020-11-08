Hoge Veluwe National Park

A visit to Hoge Veluwe easily fills an entire day. Highlights include scenic cycling and hiking through pine forests and past unexpected open-drift sand dunes, and gorging on Van Gogh masterpieces in world-class Kröller-Müller Museum in the centre of the park. Eye-popping contemporary art installations and sculptures pepper the museum's extensive tree-shaded grounds. Ticket booths at the three entrances – Schaarsbergen (south), Hoenderloo (east) and Otterlo (west, the busiest of the three) – have basic information and invaluable park maps (€2.50).

In the heart of the park, the main visitors centre is an attraction itself, with interactive displays on the flora and fauna and the park's different environments, both above and below the ground. Book guided walks here. There's a restaurant adjacent.

There are myriad bike paths and 42km of hiking trails, with two routes signposted by paddenstoelen (mushroom markers). Substantial populations of wild boar, rams and red deer roam wild here and can best be spotted at observation points south of the Kröller-Müller Museum. At the north edge, Jachthuis Sint Hubert is the lakeside country residence built for the Kröller-Müller and named after the patron saint of hunting.

Cyclists in particular will be interested in the camping ground, which is located at the Hoenderloo entrance. There are 100 pitches; you can’t reserve but you can call and see what’s available.