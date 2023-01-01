Mondriaanhuis

This small but absorbing museum honours the life and work of the famous De Stijl artist Piet Mondrian (1872–1944) in the house where he was born.

Set to music, a five-minute film imaginatively traces his artistic evolution from realist landscapes through impressionism to the abstract lines and primary colours which became his hallmark after moving to Paris in 1911. His later Parisian apartment-studio is also re-created, while upstairs there is a hands-on opportunity to make Mondrian-esque Lego designs and to play on the 'light organ'.