Set in beautifully tended parkland in otherwise forgettable Doorn, this refined, art-filled manor house had numerous owners, but none more infamous than Germany's Kaiser Wilhelm II who moved into Huis Doorn under voluntary 'house arrest' in 1920 after losing WWI. He stayed until his death in 1941. Visits to the house are by hour-long Dutch-language tours that depart several times per hour, except two Sundays a month when you can walk around unguided. Wandering round the park is free.

Bus 50 from Utrecht takes 50 minutes, €3.40. It continues to the rather more charming castle town of Wijk bij Duurstede.