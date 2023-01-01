Pyramide van Austerlitz

One of the oddest rural landmarks south of Amersfoort is a 36m-high pyramid-shaped hill that was originally built in 1804 to keep some 18,000 French troops out of bored mischief. Topped by a monolith, it was restored in 2004–5. In the car park, an information centre screens a fascinating free film giving eight minutes of historical context. Walk 400m through woodlands to see the pyramid itself. Viewing is free; climbing it requires a ticket.

When it was built the area was open moorland, the surrounding woodlands were planted later in the 19th century. To encourage visitors to stay a while there's a restaurant and play area at the car park including a labyrinth-path and mini fair rides.