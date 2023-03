If the tower of the Sint Joriskerk appears to be popping out of the roof, that's because it's all that remains of the original 13th-century church; the current structure, dating from 1534, was built around it.

This is even more apparent from the whitewashed interior where you should also admire the lavishly carved stone chancel screen. In summer, organ concerts are held most Saturday afternoons (donation) and Tuesday evenings (€8), see www.orgelconcertenjoriskerk.nl