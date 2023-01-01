Wijk bij Duurstede

Wijk's delightful canal-ringed antique core includes a street of cafes and galleries (Peperstraat) behind the distinctive church (on Markt) and a very romantic castle, shattered into two remnant towers. Though the castle is private and used as a wedding venue, its semiwild wooded park is freely accessible to visitors who can gaze at the structure from various angles across the moat and drawbridge.

Wijk is accessible by bus 41 from Utrecht Centraal (€4.30, 35 minutes) or bus 56 from Amersfoort via Doorn. To find the old centre, walk down Zandweg beside the Gouden Leeuw hotel-restaurant and cross the canal bridge.