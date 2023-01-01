No address reflects the city's youthful zest more than this soup factory-turned-entrepreneurial hub, 1.5km west of Grote Markt by the river. Until 2022 the gargantuan industrial space is open to creatives. Among the 140 companies to already move in are coffee roaster Blommers; microbreweries Oersoep and Bloom; Galerie Bart showcasing the work of young upcoming Dutch artists; a designer furniture shop; and a chocolate bar/

It is also a happening venue for dance parties, gigs, children's workshops etc. Dutch household name Honig produced wheat starch and later soups, vermicelli and other dried food products at the Honigcomplex from 1914 until 2012, when the waterfront factory, bought out by Heinz a decade earlier, closed.