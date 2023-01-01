Dating from the 13th century, St Nikolaikirche is famous for its nine masterful altars chiselled by members of the Kalkar woodcarving school. Top billing goes to the High Altar, which depicts the Passion of Christ in heart-wrenching detail. Another eye-catcher is the Seven Sorrows Altar, by Henrik Douvermann, at the end of the right aisle. Note the oak-carved Jesse’s Root, which wraps around the entire altar.

For a little comic relief, lift the first seat on the left in the back row of the choir chairs (with you facing the altar) to reveal a monkey on a chamber pot.

It's 17km northwest of Xanten.