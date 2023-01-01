John Frostbrug

The modern and busy replacement for the infamous 'bridge too far' may not look too dramatic, but its symbolic value is immense. This would have been the last of the 14 bridges over the Rhine that British paratroops had to cross during WWII's infamous Operation Market Garden.

The bridge, subsequently bombed and all but destroyed during the war, was initially replaced by a temporary bridge and later rebuilt in 1948. It is named after British Major General John Dutton Frost (1912–1993) who commanded the British troops defending the bridge during the Battle of Arnhem.

Head down to the river bank just west of the bridge where a series of broad granite shelves provide a good vantage point and popular sunset hangout.