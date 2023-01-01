Museum de Waag

At home in one of the country's oldest weighing houses (1528), this evocative museum in the middle of the Brink explores local history. During Deventer's heyday in the 14th and 15th centuries, merchants and traders brought their wares here to be weighed and sized before selling them at one of the town's five annual fairs, held on the huge city square.

On the north side of the Brink, look for a cauldron evoking the legend of a 16th-century clerk who was boiled alive inside it after he was discovered substituting cheap metals for precious ones in the local money supply.

Museum admission includes an audioguide which, with a €30 cash deposit, can be used outside the museum to follow a DIY walking city tour too.