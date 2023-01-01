Onze Lieve Vrouwe Basiliek

People from Zwolle say they know they're home when they see the iconic Onze Lieve Vrouwetoren (also known as the Peperbus, or Peppermill), a huge basilica built between 1394 and 1452 to dominate the skyline. From atop its 75m-tall tower (234 steps!) you can appreciate a panorama of the city and the Museum De Fundatie's strange rooftop appendage.

Within the church look for a painted case containing the relics of Thomae à Kempis, a German theologian who migrated to Zwolle to become a devotee of the Brethren of the Common Life. On Friday at 11am and Saturday at 1.30pm listen out for an hour-long concert on the 51-bell carillon by the city's carillonneur.

