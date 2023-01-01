The oldest city gate of medieval Kampen to survive, the Koornmarktpoort was built next to the corn market in the 14th century and fortified with a twinset of sturdy squat towers a century later. Occasional exhibitions are held inside.

Seven city gates originally ringed the wealthy Hanseatic city. Those on the western fringe of the old town – the Broederpoort with its four slender towers and the rectangular Cellebroederpoort – were both built in 1465 and rebuilt in a Renaissance style around 1615.