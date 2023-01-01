Housed in a neoclassical courthouse by the canal, Zwolle's acclaimed art museum stages large-scale temporary exhibits by contemporary figures. The small permanent exhibit traces the trajectory of modern art through representative pieces (another part is exhibited at Nijenhuis Castle, 17km southeast). The surreal additions to the rooftop – a gold bird and a snail-shaped slug of a cocoon that sparkles silver in the sunlight – are impossible to miss.
Museum De Fundatie
Top choice in Overijssel
