Paleis Het Loo

This dazzling palace, 3.5km north of downtown Apeldoorn, was built in 1685 for William III, and Queen Wilhelmina lived here until 1962. Until 2021 its furnished interior – the royal bed chambers, the collection of regal paintings, the lavish dining room from 1686 – is closed for extension work costing €123.2 million. But the splendid stables (1907–09) and coach house, magnificent 17th-century gardens with their symmetrically planted flowerbeds and allusive statuary, and palace rooftop offering a bird's eye view of the entire estate all remain open.

Beyond the palace gardens sprawls Palace Park, an immense, beautifully landscaped section of the estate where the Oranges promenaded at leisure (entry until 3.30pm). Follow the Orange Trail to uncover the key features of the park, including the royal boathouse and various romantic pavilions. Lunch afterwards in one of two on-site restaurants serving Dutch and European fare, or picnic.

From Apeldoorn train station take bus No 10 to the Tuinmanslaan stop (€4, 15 minutes), a five-minute walk from Palais Het Loog.