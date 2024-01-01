Oldest Stone House

Overijssel

LoginSave

On a tiny alley just off Kleine Poot, look for the oldest stone house in town, a much-modified AD 1100 vintage building with still-discernible Romanesque details.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Red Fox (Vulpes vulpes), Hoge Veluwe National Park, Gelderland, Netherlands

    Hoge Veluwe National Park

    17.35 MILES

    A visit to Hoge Veluwe easily fills an entire day. Highlights include scenic cycling and hiking through pine forests and past unexpected open-drift sand…

  • Kröller-Müller Museum

    Kröller-Müller Museum

    17.95 MILES

    Nestled between trees, this striking museum has works by some of the greatest painters of several centuries, from Bruyn the Elder to Picasso. Its Van Gogh…

  • Airborne Museum Hartenstein

    Airborne Museum Hartenstein

    22.91 MILES

    Inside a 19th-century, primrose-yellow mansion used by both the British and the Germans as HQ during Operation Market Garden, this much-visited museum…

  • Museum de Waag

    Museum de Waag

    0.22 MILES

    At home in one of the country's oldest weighing houses (1528), this evocative museum in the middle of the Brink explores local history. During Deventer's…

  • Onze Lieve Vrouwe Basiliek

    Onze Lieve Vrouwe Basiliek

    18.14 MILES

    People from Zwolle say they know they're home when they see the iconic Onze Lieve Vrouwetoren (also known as the Peperbus, or Peppermill), a huge basilica…

  • Nieuwe Toren

    Nieuwe Toren

    23.47 MILES

    This landmark tower, built purely as a show of wealth in the 17th century, stands tall (albeit it with an incredible lean) on main street Oudestraat. Its…

  • Museum De Fundatie

    Museum De Fundatie

    17.99 MILES

    Housed in a neoclassical courthouse by the canal, Zwolle's acclaimed art museum stages large-scale temporary exhibits by contemporary figures. The small…

  • Grote of Lebuïnuskerk

    Grote of Lebuïnuskerk

    0.08 MILES

    The city's main church is named after the English cleric who founded it in 738; the present Gothic structure dates from the late 15th century. Its many…

View more attractions

Nearby Overijssel attractions

1. Grote of Lebuïnuskerk

0.08 MILES

The city's main church is named after the English cleric who founded it in 738; the present Gothic structure dates from the late 15th century. Its many…

2. Penninckshuis

0.2 MILES

Among the splendid reminders of Deventer's Hanseatic past is the Penninckshuis, in the enclosure behind the statue of Albert Schweitzer. Home of the 16th…

3. Museum de Waag

0.22 MILES

At home in one of the country's oldest weighing houses (1528), this evocative museum in the middle of the Brink explores local history. During Deventer's…

4. Walstraat 20

0.23 MILES

Shows a woman descending the wall while hanging by a sheet, a reminder of its former use as a women's prison. Nearby are murals from the novels of Charles…

5. Etty Hillesum Centre

0.27 MILES

The centre is devoted to the writer and philosopher Etty Hillesum, a Jewish woman who lived in Deventer prior to the Second World War. Like Anne Frank,…

6. Bergkerk

0.34 MILES

At the top of Bergstraat, this deconsecrated Romanesque basilica (1198-1209) has landmark towers that date to the 13th century. It plays host to…

7. CODA

8.74 MILES

Eye-catching temporary exhibitions covering everything from contemporary costumes and jewellery to modern art and design take place in the town's…

8. Paleis Het Loo

9.21 MILES

This dazzling palace, 3.5km north of downtown Apeldoorn, was built in 1685 for William III, and Queen Wilhelmina lived here until 1962. Until 2021 its…