On a tiny alley just off Kleine Poot, look for the oldest stone house in town, a much-modified AD 1100 vintage building with still-discernible Romanesque details.
Oldest Stone House
Overijssel
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
17.35 MILES
A visit to Hoge Veluwe easily fills an entire day. Highlights include scenic cycling and hiking through pine forests and past unexpected open-drift sand…
17.95 MILES
Nestled between trees, this striking museum has works by some of the greatest painters of several centuries, from Bruyn the Elder to Picasso. Its Van Gogh…
22.91 MILES
Inside a 19th-century, primrose-yellow mansion used by both the British and the Germans as HQ during Operation Market Garden, this much-visited museum…
0.22 MILES
At home in one of the country's oldest weighing houses (1528), this evocative museum in the middle of the Brink explores local history. During Deventer's…
18.14 MILES
People from Zwolle say they know they're home when they see the iconic Onze Lieve Vrouwetoren (also known as the Peperbus, or Peppermill), a huge basilica…
23.47 MILES
This landmark tower, built purely as a show of wealth in the 17th century, stands tall (albeit it with an incredible lean) on main street Oudestraat. Its…
17.99 MILES
Housed in a neoclassical courthouse by the canal, Zwolle's acclaimed art museum stages large-scale temporary exhibits by contemporary figures. The small…
0.08 MILES
The city's main church is named after the English cleric who founded it in 738; the present Gothic structure dates from the late 15th century. Its many…
Nearby Overijssel attractions
0.2 MILES
Among the splendid reminders of Deventer's Hanseatic past is the Penninckshuis, in the enclosure behind the statue of Albert Schweitzer. Home of the 16th…
0.23 MILES
Shows a woman descending the wall while hanging by a sheet, a reminder of its former use as a women's prison. Nearby are murals from the novels of Charles…
0.27 MILES
The centre is devoted to the writer and philosopher Etty Hillesum, a Jewish woman who lived in Deventer prior to the Second World War. Like Anne Frank,…
0.34 MILES
At the top of Bergstraat, this deconsecrated Romanesque basilica (1198-1209) has landmark towers that date to the 13th century. It plays host to…
8.74 MILES
Eye-catching temporary exhibitions covering everything from contemporary costumes and jewellery to modern art and design take place in the town's…
9.21 MILES
This dazzling palace, 3.5km north of downtown Apeldoorn, was built in 1685 for William III, and Queen Wilhelmina lived here until 1962. Until 2021 its…