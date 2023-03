The centre is devoted to the writer and philosopher Etty Hillesum, a Jewish woman who lived in Deventer prior to the Second World War. Like Anne Frank, she kept a diary, though she made no attempt to hide and in fact voluntarily chose to dwell in Camp Westerbork to share and document the fate of her people. Housed in the former synagogue, the centre has exhibits on the life and writings of Hillesum and the Jewish community of Deventer.