This landmark tower, built purely as a show of wealth in the 17th century, stands tall (albeit it with an incredible lean) on main street Oudestraat. Its carillon (1659–62), originally strung with 30 bells but now counting 48, is played by the city carilloneur on market days (Monday and Saturday) and at 7.30pm on Friday in summer. The neoclassical tower can only be climbed on five Thursdays in summer, during Kampen's annual Kamper Ui(t) dagen festival.