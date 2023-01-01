Stedelijk Museum

The city museum occupies the old and new town halls, the former a late Gothic masterpiece adorned with sculpted figures. The top-floor exhibit is devoted to water and its crucial role in the town's development; below it hang full-length, life-sized portraits of all the members of the House of Orange. Temporary exhibitions fill the ground floor.

Don't miss the paintings by landscape painter Hendrick Avercamp (1585–1634), best known for his winter scenes, often featuring skaters. Born deaf and unable to speak, Avercamp was known as 'de Stomme van Kampen' (the mute of Kampen).