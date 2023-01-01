Kamper Kogge

Nicknamed the Black Lady of Kampen, the Kampe Kogge is an impressive reconstruction (using medieval materials and techniques) of a 14th-century cog – a ship used to transport salt, wood, grain, herrings, wine, amber etc during the glory days of the Hanseatic League. Its mast towers 22.4m tall, and a mind-boggling 10,000 hand-forged cog nails were used to keep the magnificent oak ship together. A reconstructed medieval fisherman's cottage, carpentry workshop and smithy complete the interesting ensemble.