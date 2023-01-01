Jachthuis Sint Hubertus

The lakeside country residence where the Kröller-Müllers lived can be visited by guided tour (in Dutch, but participants get a multi-lingual audioguide). Dutch architect Hendrikus Petrus Berlage (1856–1934) designed the V-shaped mansion, built between 1915 and 1920, and inspired by an English country manor with its separate quarters for each family member, smoking room and billiard room. Upon the request of the Kröller-Müllers, a tower was added to ensure sweeping bird's-eye views of the surrounding lake and park.