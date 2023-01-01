Nederlands Openluchtmuseum

The village-sized open-air museum, 7km north of the train station, showcases a nationwide collection of buildings and artefacts, with everything from farmhouses and stagecoaches to working windmills. Volunteers in period costumes demonstrate traditional skills like spinning and weaving flax, milling flour, forging iron with the blacksmith, farmhouse cooking and even brewing (yes, the museum has its own brewery). Buy cheaper tickets (€17.50/14.50) in advance online.

To get here, take bus 3 (direction Burgers Zoo Openl.Museum) from the train station to the Peter van Anrooylaan stop (€2, 17 minutes) then walk some five minutes, or bus No 8 (direction Velp Ziekenhuis) to the Openluchtmuseum Oost stop (€2, 10 minutes).