Eusebiuskerk

Awe-inspiring and gigantic, this late-Gothic hulk of a church is well worth a mooch, if only to ride the lift up its 73m-tall spire to gawp at Europe's biggest carillon (featuring 54 bells) and the magnificent city panorama that unfolds from the glass balconies at the top. The church was built between 1452 and 1570, heavily bombed during the Battle of Arnhem in September 1944, and since restored. The skeletal remains of three nephews of William of Orange lie in the crypt.

No longer used as a church, it hosts occasional exhibitions and organ concerts.